Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 160.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 172,010 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 67.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 147,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

