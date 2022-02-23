Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 24.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 114,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.24.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

