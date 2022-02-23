Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,394 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.85. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $16.59.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.