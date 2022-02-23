Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. 172,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,006,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $479.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.99. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 40,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 58,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

