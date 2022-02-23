Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) PT Raised to C$1.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy stock remained flat at $$1.29 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 166,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares during the period. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.