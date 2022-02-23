Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Releases Earnings Results

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 172,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,912. The company has a market capitalization of $477.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.38.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
