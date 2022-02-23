Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Releases Earnings Results

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 172,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,912. The company has a market capitalization of $477.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58,816 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.