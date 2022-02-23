Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) PT Raised to C$1.75

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Shares of GTE stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 899,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,580. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$609.46 million and a P/E ratio of -7.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.