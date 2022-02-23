Granite Construction (GVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GVA opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.38.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.
GVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sidoti began coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Granite Construction Company Profile
Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.
