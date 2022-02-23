Granite Construction (GVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GVA opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sidoti began coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

