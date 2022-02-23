Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GBNH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Clarus Securities dropped their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. dropped their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBNH. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

