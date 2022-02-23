Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,645 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 45.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 762.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Murphy USA by 200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Murphy USA by 146.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

MUSA stock opened at $182.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.46. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MUSA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

