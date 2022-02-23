H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Price Target Cut to 190.00 by Analysts at Barclays

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLUYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H. Lundbeck A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.63.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

