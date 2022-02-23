Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

