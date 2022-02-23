Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,034 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $21,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.72. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HWC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

