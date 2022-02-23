Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.26

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.17) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON HL opened at GBX 1,095 ($14.89) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 1,276 ($17.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,778 ($24.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,339.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.52.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,850 ($25.16) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($25.02) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,586.11 ($21.57).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

