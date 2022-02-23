Head to Head Analysis: Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) versus FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fluence Energy and FREYR Battery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fluence Energy
|1
|3
|12
|0
|2.69
|FREYR Battery
|0
|2
|5
|0
|2.71
Insider & Institutional Ownership
82.9% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Fluence Energy and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fluence Energy
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FREYR Battery
|N/A
|-44.65%
|-21.75%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Fluence Energy and FREYR Battery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fluence Energy
|$594.05 million
|3.22
|-$162.00 million
|N/A
|N/A
|FREYR Battery
|N/A
|N/A
|-$7.58 million
|($3.40)
|-2.51
FREYR Battery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy.
Summary
Fluence Energy beats FREYR Battery on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
Fluence Energy Company Profile
Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va.
FREYR Battery Company Profile
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
