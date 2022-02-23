Head to Head Analysis: Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) versus FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fluence Energy and FREYR Battery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 1 3 12 0 2.69 FREYR Battery 0 2 5 0 2.71

Fluence Energy currently has a consensus price target of $39.14, suggesting a potential upside of 250.12%. FREYR Battery has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 126.39%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than FREYR Battery.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A FREYR Battery N/A -44.65% -21.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fluence Energy and FREYR Battery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $594.05 million 3.22 -$162.00 million N/A N/A FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($3.40) -2.51

FREYR Battery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy.

Summary

Fluence Energy beats FREYR Battery on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

