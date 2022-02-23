Head to Head Analysis: Star Group (SGU) versus Its Peers

Star Group (NYSE: SGU – Get Rating) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Star Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Star Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Group Competitors 149 738 1133 56 2.53

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 44.78%. Given Star Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Star Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Star Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 5.85% 29.39% 9.77% Star Group Competitors -12.43% -0.30% -0.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Star Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.50 billion $87.74 million 6.53 Star Group Competitors $7.89 billion $444.24 million -3.33

Star Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Star Group. Star Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Star Group has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.97, suggesting that their average share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Star Group pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Star Group pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.5% and pay out 115.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Star Group has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Star Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

