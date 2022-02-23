Headinvest LLC Buys 625 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

