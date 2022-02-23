Headinvest LLC Has $401,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 60.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $355.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.84 and its 200 day moving average is $376.90. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

