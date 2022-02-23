Headinvest LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of IDV stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

