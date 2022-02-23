Headinvest LLC Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Headinvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after buying an additional 385,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,910,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,959,000 after acquiring an additional 128,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $399.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $428.62 and a 200 day moving average of $428.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.