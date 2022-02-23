Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

HR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,137. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 162.59 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 244,343 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 399.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 163,908 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 506,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 140,709 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 84,785 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 48,596 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

