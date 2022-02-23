Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.
NYSE HL opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50, a PEG ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.09. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -18.75%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.68.
Hecla Mining Company Profile
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.
