Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 103.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSKA. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.71.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $122.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.15. Heska has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Heska by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Heska by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Heska by 0.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

