Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 103.43% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSKA. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.71.
NASDAQ HSKA opened at $122.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.15. Heska has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Heska Company Profile
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heska (HSKA)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.