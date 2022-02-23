Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after buying an additional 477,718 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 377,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after buying an additional 198,117 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,386,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 100,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 80,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.