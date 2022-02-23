Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $80.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hibbett Sports traded as low as $47.45 and last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 1733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.
In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.15%.
About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
