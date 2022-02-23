Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $80.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hibbett Sports traded as low as $47.45 and last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 1733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.