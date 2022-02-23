HighTower Advisors LLC Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

