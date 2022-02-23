HighTower Advisors LLC Has $810,000 Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 19.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,854,000 after purchasing an additional 677,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,464,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after acquiring an additional 282,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 288.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,116 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $22,090,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

