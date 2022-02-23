HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $761,000 in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of PetIQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PETQ. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,392,000 after acquiring an additional 196,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 71,769 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In other news, CEO Mccord Christensen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Susan Sholtis purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 67,083 shares of company stock worth $1,367,720. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $536.11 million, a PE ratio of -39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.