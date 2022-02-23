HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,693 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.29, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

