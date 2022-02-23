HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 376.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,202 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

