HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,309 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

SPH stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $916.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $74,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

