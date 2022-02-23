Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($38.08) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.46) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($39.17) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.46) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,642 ($35.93).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,946.50 ($26.47) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,084.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,302.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,911 ($25.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,703 ($36.76).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.