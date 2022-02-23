Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.53.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 101.49 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.61.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

