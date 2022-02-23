HNI Co. (HNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 7th

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

HNI has increased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. HNI has a payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get HNI alerts:

Shares of HNI opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $61,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $80,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,522 shares of company stock worth $2,437,457. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,691,000 after buying an additional 44,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HNI by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in HNI by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in HNI by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HNI by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.