Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HOC traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 97.90 ($1.33). The company had a trading volume of 1,933,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,919. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 231.80 ($3.15). The stock has a market cap of £503.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.77) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.52) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.40) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.72) to GBX 190 ($2.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 168.40 ($2.29).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

