Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. 2,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,634. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.89.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 66.99%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $169,000.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
