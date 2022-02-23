Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. 2,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,634. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $169,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

