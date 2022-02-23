Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.13 Per Share

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Home Capital Group in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.32. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

HCG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.71.

HCG opened at C$37.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$29.84 and a 12 month high of C$46.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.63.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

