Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $316.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.74.

Get Home Depot alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $1,939,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.13.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.