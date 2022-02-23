Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share.

Shares of HD stock opened at $316.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $1,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.39.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

