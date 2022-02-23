Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $405.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $448.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.28% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.35.
Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.86. 139,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.74. Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $324.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $2,186,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 22,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $1,785,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.
