Home Point Capital (HMPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HMPT shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMPT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Point Capital by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 68,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

