Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.510-$3.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.08 billion-$131.08 billion.
Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,879. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honda Motor (HMC)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.