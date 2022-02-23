Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.510-$3.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.08 billion-$131.08 billion.

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,879. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.