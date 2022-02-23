Honest Tops 24 Hour Volume of $810,930.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Honest has a market cap of $1.82 million and $810,930.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043726 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.28 or 0.07013774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.95 or 1.00226217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00047368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00050187 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

