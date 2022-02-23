Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Announces $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Honeywell International has raised its dividend payment by 23.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $9.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Honeywell International stock opened at $182.56 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $180.94 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

