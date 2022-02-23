Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy Acquires 4,272 Shares of Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy bought 4,272 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $23,538.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HZN stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Horizon Global Co. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 873.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.