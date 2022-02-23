Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy Acquires 4,272 Shares of Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy bought 4,272 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $23,538.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
HZN stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Horizon Global Co. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.70.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Company Profile
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
