Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

