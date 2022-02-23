HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Marie Myers Sells 4,500 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

