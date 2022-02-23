Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1,077.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,253 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.09% of Hubbell worth $106,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 12,940.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 16.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $177.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $173.07 and a one year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

