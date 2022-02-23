Hydra 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $926,398.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Hydra has a market capitalization of $68.73 million and approximately $926,398.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.99 or 0.00021256 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.16 or 0.06976924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,539.13 or 0.99920476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00046359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049680 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,693,819 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

