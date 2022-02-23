IAC/InterActiveCorp to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $104.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $103.09 and a one year high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

